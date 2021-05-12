Let’s protect all our children
A recent Leonard Pitts column addressed the tragedy of failing our children due to gun violence. Somewhat surprisingly, he mentioned abortion relative to his comments about “murdering our own hope.”
However, he tried to justify abortion as a question of “when” a child deserves protection.
Pitts referred to “mommies sometimes taking the fetus out of their tummies.” Merriam-
Webster defines “mommy” as a female parent and the word “parent” as one who brings up and cares for another.
The term “fetus” is simply the scientific word for a preborn baby. The definition of “fetus” is a developing human from usually two months after conception to birth. Note the word “human” is part of the definition.
Pitts acknowledges abortion “kills the fetus.” The word “kill” means to deprive of life or to cause the death of. We cannot cause the death of someone if he or she is not already alive.
Most rational people are saddened by any violence that takes the lives of innocent individuals each year, including innocent children. But how can we be saddened by criminals who do not respect other people’s right to life and at the same time advocate the daily taking of thousands of babies’ lives through abortion?
If we genuinely want to protect children, we must start by protecting them at the very beginning of their lives and recognizing the evil of abortion. We cannot expect people to truly value life when so many people are willing to do nothing about abortion and when others celebrate it.
RENEE MULLEN
Champaign