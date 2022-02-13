Let’s protect wildlife area
Kickapoo Mountain Bike Club’s proposal to build about 20 more miles of trails aims to bring people to enjoy the outdoors.
In that respect, it’s a good thing. But, out of Kickapoo’s 4,000 acres, the proposed location is not a good one. It is in one of the few areas of the park that has not been previously developed or mined. Biologists surveyed the area last spring and found a number of plants, animals and birds that are in greatest need of conservation in Illinois, and a few that are endangered.
The trail would wind many times through the area, fragmenting habitat, and making easy paths for predators to disturb birds even when cyclists aren’t passing through. Much of the soil is of types that are prone to erosion, which nobody wants.
I’m involved with Sierra Club. (Remember that a third of Kickapoo’s land, including the new trail area, was ceded to it in 2005 as the result of a Prairie Rivers/Sierra Club lawsuit against Dynegy.)
Last spring, we talked with leaders of the bike club and learned how they assist DNR by caring for trails (a lot of work!). We shared concerns about this trail project and suggested that several other, less-sensitive sites be looked into.
At this point, it looks as though other options haven’t been seriously considered. They should be. It could make a great difference to wildlife in this pristine area. Too few of those are left.
STUART LEVY
Champaign