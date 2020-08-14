Let’s recognize UI baseball superfan
News of the recent passing of John Santas deserves prominent mention of his abiding interest in and support of Illini baseball.
If there is such a thing as an Illini baseball superfan, John was it.
I can’t remember the year we first met, but it was immediately apparent in talking to him how invested he was in the team. Loved the game. Loved the Illini. Loved to be at Illinois Field. Loved to get to know anyone connected to the program.
John apparently was aware of my lengthy tenure of covering Illini baseball for The News-Gazette and WDWS radio, because in each conversation, he was always sure to say that my decadeslong background “brought real value” to anything I wrote in The News-Gazette or said on air.
Talking to him was like receiving an uplifting pep talk. He had such a generous spirit. I’m sure others who knew him would agree.
My hope is that John’s passing will be formally recognized by the program that was so important to him. Perhaps a moment of silence at an Illini home game next season. Or maybe a tribute at the next annual Dugout Club banquet.
Why not both? If anyone deserves it, it’s John Santas.
JEFF HUTH
Champaign