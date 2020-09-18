Let’s remember the golden rule
Are we moving forward or backward?
It seems like 2020 has just started. Yet eight months have gone by already. So much has happened in that time to our beautiful country.
The coronavirus pandemic is still in full swing. It’s very hard to believe that this is the state of affairs in America. In a country that preaches freedom and equality, people have become divided on everything from health and politics to skin color.
It seems like there are neverending issues this year. There is an ever-growing political divide, national disasters like wildfires and hurricanes, coronavirus, police brutality, looting and destruction, and all the while, people are divided.
Hateful rhetoric, looting and destruction never helped anyone. They make it hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
What happened to the golden rule, “We should treat others how we want to be treated”? What happened to kindness, values, dignity, pride, respect, morals, love, care, honesty and humanity?
We teach kids how to be good and show kindness to their neighbors. But all they see are selfish adults with no regard for the impact of their actions.
Humanity should come first. Before we go any further, people should take a moment to look around them. Are they treating others how they want to be treated? Are they showing love, care and respect?
Life is beautiful.
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet