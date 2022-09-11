Let’s revise UI concessions
My dad had season tickets for 35 years, and I’m going on 15. So we’ve watched Illinois football for 50 years.
Concession stands have always been an issue. The stands try to offer too many things, which is a nightmare for the workers to keep straight.
I’m on the east side of the stadium, and the university could have each stand specialize in a few items.
Have two hotdog stands with drinks, one hamburger stand with drinks, a stand with only nacho, popcorn and pretzels, etc.
Each stand would specialize in a certain item, and they could make that item very good. How about a Chicago dog stand?
When the lines stretch out over the concourse, a fan can’t move around or get outside for some air. Have a large sign on a poll centered in the area with arrows for hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos, lemonade, etc.
Then fans would know exactly where to go.
THOMAS BROWN
O’Fallon