Let’s save Invest in Kids plans
The Invest in Kids tax-credit scholarship program has enabled thousands of Illinois schoolchildren from families of modest means to attend private schools at reduced or no cost by giving donors a partial tax credit for contributing to scholarship funds.
Unfortunately, the new Illinois state budget passed the weekend of May 27-28 left out funding for this incredible program.
But last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed support for reinstating the program during the fall veto session and allowing contributions to be deductible at the federal level.
Thousands of children are beginning their summer vacations unsure of if they’ll be able to come back to school with their friends and teachers next year. Please remind your legislators to keep these families in mind during their summer recess, and to work together with Pritzker to reinstate this life-changing program during the fall veto session.
And please consider making a donation of your own during 2023, as the state tax credits can be carried forward for up to five years.
PHIL FISCELLA
Urbana