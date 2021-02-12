Let’s set aside
our differences
Now that President Joe Biden is in office, all I hear is unity, unity, unity.
That is fine and good, but the actions of the Biden administration contradict any thought of bringing the country together.
These policies, and particularly the blizzard of executive orders, will only cause a greater divide.
Let’s stop all the vindictive talk and actions and get down to the business of running the country.
Congress and the president should get to work and start doing something for American citizens. This is a great country that needs to be saved before it’s too late.
There has been a vindictive attitude from the Democratic side for the last four years. Now the Republicans haven’t done anything either with this all-talk-and-no-action attitude.
Let’s work out our problems in a sensible manner. All members of Congress are good at is investigating one another. They just cause a divide. Perhaps listening to their constituents would help. A good look in the mirror also might help.
Let’s respect everyone, stop the blame game and be proud Americans.
STEVEN ZORNS
Hoopeston