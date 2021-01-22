Let’s talk about what’s unfair
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District lawyer Ruth Wyman’s position is that a restaurant continuing to serve indoors “... isn’t fair to other restaurants that are complying with the rules.”
I agree it is unfair.
It also is unfair that Champaign County is one of the few counties in Illinois attempting to enforce this arbitrary rule. Not to mention it’s unfair that neighboring Indiana can take our dining traffic and tax revenue.
Also, neighboring cities like Chicago, where you can sit at O’Hare International Airport in a restaurant and eat or just drink at the bar and watch the game.
Wyman further states “Thumbing your nose at the law is not appropriate.” I agree, but which laws are we referring to?
Last I knew, the legislature had not passed any new laws. Laws typically outline a behavior or circumstance, identify enforcement authority and provide a range of fines or jail time for a violation. Those terms are not defined in the directives called Phase 4, Tier 3 Mitigation.
Notice that the restaurants are not being prosecuted under the Restore Illinois law. They are being prosecuted for operating after the health district has arbitrarily pulled their health permit. Are these laws, rules or recommendations?
Regardless of what they are called, they are unfair and should not be enforced in Champaign County.
DAVE JONES
Champaign