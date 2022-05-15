It is a reality: The Supreme Court is likely to reverse Roe v. Wade. For 50 years, it has been an established right for a woman to have control over her own body.
While the opposition to legal abortion traditionally centered in the official position of the Catholic Church, the evangelical movement has morphed into a right-to-life movement, providing a huge boost to a single-issue crowd of voters.
Seeing this phenomenon, the Republican Party has cynically adopted the right-to-life issue as its own. And Republican presidents have curried the favor of these voters through their appointments to the Supreme Court. The scene has been set for highly politicized court, challenging its integrity and severely damaging its credibility.
Despite the best efforts of Chief Justice John Roberts to preserve the credibility of the Supreme Court, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, in line with their political persuasions, seem determined to overthrow outstanding legal precedents that stand contrary to 50 years of rulings and to overwhelming public support for Roe v. Wade. In Alito’s “leaked” draft opinion, this outcome seems to be a done deal.
The reaction of voters in the upcoming November midterm election is key to maintaining our individual liberties. If the political bent of the court is allowed to determine its rulings, many of our liberties could be threatened. The credibility of the Supreme Court will be lost to all who stand for individual freedom for all citizens, women and men alike.
DANNEL McCOLLUM
Urbana