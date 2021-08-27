Let’s vaccinate
all at Unit 4
It is clear that the safest environment for our schoolchildren is to be surrounded by fully vaccinated adults who are wearing masks.
At an earlier juncture for the Champaign school board, community heroes coined the phrase “Keep Central Central” to capture the mood of concerned, involved citizens.
Perhaps it is time for us to update that rallying cry to “Keep Central Safe” in order to encourage our school leaders and their respective unions to require that all Unit 4 personnel be vaccinated.
CHARLES EVANS
Champaign