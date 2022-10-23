Let’s welcome all immigrants
All people are just spirits in a human shell, yet many people demonize and reject the “other” rather than welcoming their fellows. We especially see this among those White people who do not tolerate immigrants.
We currently have a global migration crisis because of politics, environmental problems, wars and many other factors, especially impacting us in the United States.
The problem with not accepting and welcoming immigrants is primarily that Western countries (like ours and Europe) are aging, and we need to replace our young workers. We need to make pathways to citizenship available so that we can add to our aging population with workers who contribute to social security, take jobs and make jobs.
This is still the land of opportunity and (for now, although threatened) a democracy. Let us welcome the stranger at our door. It behooves us to do so, and we need them as much as they need us. Let’s share our resources, and we will be the beneficiaries.
ELIZABETH OLMSTED
Urbana