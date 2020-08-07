Let’s work on being more kind
We live in a world among those who hate others and some who are kind toward others.
I wish to live amid kindness. I am sure most readers do, too.
I write to express my appreciation for those people who paid it forward.
I am now on my sixth free Starbucks drink, and that’s within the last three months.
These anonymous people shared their kindness and made my day better.
It’s not about the coffee, it’s about the message their generosity sent. They do not know me. But they thought about me in the the car behind them and then did something thoughtful and kind.
Another way to show kindness and caring that carries no cost is to wear a mask around others.
DEBBIE CHEW
Champaign