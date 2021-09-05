Letter no reason to get upset
Much has been made of the complaint filed against Dr. Jeremy Henrichs with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
Clearly, no professional should have their license threatened by positions taken while serving on a public body.
However, anyone can file a complaint with IDFPR for any reason. A citizen upset with Henrichs’ views on masking reportedly filed the complaint against him.
Complaints filed against physicians follow a prescribed process. If the assigned investigator believes the complaint alleges a possible violation of the Medical Practice Act, the doctor is notified and asked to respond. A medical coordinator then reviews the matter and makes a recommendation to the Complaint Committee, which decides whether it should be closed or proceed through a hearing process.
With minimal pushback by Henrichs’ lawyer, the complaint against him would undoubtedly have been closed at this early stage, without any publicity or intrusion by opportunistic politicians.
Perhaps the IDFPR investigator erroneously judged that the complaint was sufficient to require a response by Henrichs, but that is hardly something scandalous. People who file complaints with IDFPR are entitled to have them carefully considered, not cavalierly tossed in the wastebasket.
This newspaper’s hyperbolic Aug. 27 editorial about “mindless bureaucrats” in the Pritzker administration cast what was likely a low-level investigator’s overcautious judgment as something sinister.
Finally, it appears that Henrichs chose to make the complaint and investigation public, and thus turn an otherwise routine private matter into a public political controversy.
GLENN STANKO
Champaign