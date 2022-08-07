Letter on former chief misguided
I am disappointed in Minnie Pearson’s Aug. 2 Letter to the Editor about my husband, former Champaign police Chief R.T. Finney. I believe she has fallen into the conspiracy theories that local activists have spread about the 2009 incident for years.
Apparently, she failed to read any of the many local, state and federal reports generated on that case, or most recently, the News-Gazette’s May 5 editorial, but if she had, it might shed a different light on her understanding of the case.
She should also research my husband’s evaluations at Parkland College or talk to any of his students. She would get a good idea of what his classroom climate is really like. His students think highly of him and were appalled by the protests last spring, including his students of color.
After retiring from the Champaign police, he has been a consultant for law-enforcement agencies as well as interim chief in several communities, and was often asked to consider being the permanent chief.
He is called upon to assist communities in police-chief selection processes as well as serving as director and president of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. He is a great ambassador for law enforcement. He is also a loving, caring, compassionate person, and he has much to give.
I know Pearson knows how it feels when someone publishes something in the paper that is untrue about her. Words mean something, and her words are very hurtful to our grandchildren, who are both Black and Brown.
Connie Finney
Champaign