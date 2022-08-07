Letter to N-G great to see
God bless Jane Fairbanks for her July 8 letter.
May the good lord shine his light upon her and give her peace. May he teach her that any government that tells her today that she cannot have an abortion, can tomorrow come back to tell you that she must.
They did it once in the godless People’s Republic of China. Remember? God does not sit on the U.S. Supreme Court. He does not need to. He created man and woman in his own image with the power to decide for themselves what is best for their bodies, for their health and for their families and for “We the People” of the United States.
The Supreme Court is not God. To believe so is a blasphemy! Don’t let the justices fool you. Don’t let this great democracy of ours turn into a People’s Republic of China.
LLOYD HANAN WESTON
Urbana