Letter was inaccurate, racist
David Boyd’s letter from Nov. 6 was inaccurate and filled with thinly veiled racism.
Boyd claimed the requirements for registering to vote in Illinois were too minimal, since “almost anyone can obtain an Illinois driver’s license.” In Illinois, you must prove both your date of birth and Social Security number to get a driver’s license.
To get an SSN, you must prove your citizenship with a birth certificate or valid passport. Noncitizens receive a special license in Illinois, which very obviously indicates that the holder is not a citizen. There is absolutely zero reason to think that noncitizens getting fake driver’s licenses is a thing that realistically ever happens.
Boyd’s opinion, that people who speak English as a second language are unlikely to be legal citizens, is racist. So is the concept of an “educated and virtuous” voting citizenry, which is just a dogwhistle for “only rich white people should vote.”
Just how educated and virtuous are the QAnon believers who threaten poll workers for doing their jobs? How educated and virtuous are the disease-spreading antimaskers who attack public officials for trying to keep citizens safe during a pandemic?
Racist insinuations like Boyd’s are the real threat to democracy. This letter is timed to bolster Trump’s baseless whining about unfairness, which is itself part of a racist history of voter suppression.
Kerrith
Livengood
Champaign