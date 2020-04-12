The News-Gazette really needs to do a much better job of screening its letters to the editor.
Case in point, April 1 included a letter from John Hensley that might best be considered an April Fool’s joke. He cites statistics intended to minimize the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, alleging that those who offer medically sound advice and statistics are “indulging in hyperbola.”
He adds that “... leaders and the media might better serve by providing a more complete picture of the risks, both of the virus and of their responses to it.”
Amazingly, on page three, the banner headline, based on medically founded projections by real experts, is that “the worst is still to come.” The accompanying article indicated that projected deaths will exceed those of Americans in World War I and might approach the total number of American deaths sustained in World War II.
Those estimates come from doctors advising the president, including Dr. Fauci, described in the caption for the photo with the article as “the country’s top infectious-disease expert.” The media should continue to report what the experts say and not what readers like Hensley offer, and when the evidence is clear that a letter is inaccurate, and potentially harmful, it should not be printed.
GENE WURTH
Champaign