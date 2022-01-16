Letter’s stats
were off base
R. Stan Marsh must be attempting to “own the libs” with his Jan. 7 letter full of easily refutable falsehoods and misinterpretations, or maybe he forgot the importance of primary sources.
He states that in Germany, 96 percent of “variant” COVID-19 cases are among the vaccinated. This is apparently based on a social-media report extracted from the Robert Koch Institute. The institute’s report contained a numerical error (since corrected) undercounting unvaccinated patients with omicron by about sixfold. A spokesperson from the institute states that “it is not legitimate to extrapolate … vaccine effectiveness with this data.”
Next, he tells us that omicron cases in vaccinated Canadians are outpacing unvaccinated by 30 percent. Without context, this number is meaningless. More informative is a report from Public Health Agency Canada showing that from Dec. 14, 2020, to Dec. 18, 2021, the partly or unvaccinated accounted for 87 percent of cases, 92.1 percent of hospitalizations and 89.8 percent of deaths.
Furthermore, no Mt. Sinai report I could find indicated that a second dose reduced immunity; all studies indicate the opposite. In some people, COVID-19 is like a common cold, but over 800,000 Americans have died, including over 1,000 children, and more have severe long-term effects.
Finally, reported adverse events may be disconnected from the vaccine. Numbers that should instruct are from the CDC for October: Unvaccinated Americans were tenfold more likely to test positive for COVID-19, and had a 20-times-greater death risk than those who are vaccinated.
Reporting “alternative” or misleading facts is irresponsible.
MARY
STEENBERGEN VIMR
Savoy