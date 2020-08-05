Lewis deserved more attention
I find it ironic that the funeral for civil-rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis was microscopic in comparison to the funeral for George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody.
It seems like the current culture is more interested in making a petty criminal who was murdered more important than Lewis, who put his life on the line for noble principles. The media and politicians seem to be more intent on making Black people feel like victims, rather than integrating them into this great country.
Many of us worked hard to bring our brothers into a more civilized society, but it seems like our efforts are being discarded. I fear for our union.
BOB TOWNSEND
Monticello