Liar, liar,
pants on fire
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis says that the 2017 bill called the American Health Care Act does not prevent anyone with pre-existing conditions from receiving health insurance. This is true.
What Davis does not tell is that there is no cap as to how much an insurance company can charge a person with pre-existing conditions. That figure could be $10,000 a month — or $120,000 a year.
How many people with pre-existing conditions can afford to pay $10,000 a month for health insurance? By not telling the whole truth about this bill, I believe this makes Davis a liar.
ROBERT CAMPBELL
Champaign