I have been appalled by the antics of the liberals and fanatics in this country that I love.
People don’t know that Roe v. Wade has nothing do with interracial marriage, as some would have people believe.
Repeal of Roe v. Wade would just throw the abortion issue back to the states. A woman’s body has nothing to do with the U.S. Constitution. If a woman doesn’t want a baby, she should use birth control, refrain from intercourse or have her ovaries removed so that there will be no chance of conceiving a baby.
But proponents think of nothing but themselves, and a baby is a hindrance, just a throwaway item in their life.
If LGBTQ people want to be that way, so be it. But don’t try to force everyone to approve.
As for Gov. J.B. Pritzker, he just appeases the liberals who think he is wonderful. Why doesn’t he pay back the money the Democrats have stolen from the pensions instead of giving it to Chicago?
It is truly scary — “Big Brother” and “1984” are just around the corner.
As for Sen. Dick Durbin, does he really think Russian President Vladimir Putin cares about what Durbin thinks of him?
MARY ATKINS
Phoenix