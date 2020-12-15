Liberals’ response is enlightening
Peggy Prichard’s sincere Guest Commentary about the sad state of illiberal “liberalism” was revealing indeed. Unintentionally, her public lament served the local community in yet another way: It served to draw the smarmy, passive-aggressive, left-wing hacks out into the open.
Let us never forget these national socialists are the same smarter-than-thou haters who joyously embraced the seditious Trump-Russia collusion hoax and the subsequent impeachment farce.
The genuinely decent citizens of this community are now eyewitnesses to these cruel broadsides from local “liberals.” Given their condescending tone, these sanctimonious blackguards merely validated what Prichard previously noted about liberals’ well-disguised but equally disgusting virtue-signaling, and their vengeful cancel-culture rage.
So, who are the authentic “liberals” today?
Over a hundred million American conservatives and libertarians embrace our American founders’ “classical liberalism.” They believe in individualism, personal responsibility, constitutionally limited government, the liberating idea we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, a free-market economy and lower taxes, a civil society based on the rule of law and not on the unbridled passions of radical partisan “activists,” and the promotion of universal justice under laws that serve every citizen equally, not just small minorities with carved-out decadent lifestyle privileges.
Postmodern “liberals” have ruined the liberal brand with their radical political agenda and partisan hatreds.
In fact, they’ve even abandoned the First Amendment in favor of a vindictive cancel-culture state. They’ve sown ill winds and will eventually reap the whirlwind. Parabellum.
HENRY SEITER JR.
Urbana