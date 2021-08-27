Libertarians
are deeply flawed
I’m not a fan of libertarian anti-government ideology. Billionaire tax and regulation avoiders like the Koch brothers’ donor network sold this selfish version of “freedom” to Americans.
I personally have known some smart, hardworking government employees, including family members. And I’ve known some private-sector bosses and companies who were incompetent and corrupt.
I love markets, and I’m not saying Communism is better. I’m saying the anti-government libertarians are out to lunch.
We need governments. This comes up because the right-wing libertarian message has spilled over to people who think wearing a mask or getting vaccinated are forms of tyranny.
Let’s follow the idea that any restriction on personal freedom is horrible. I don’t want to stop, so screw red lights and speed limits. My freedom to drive 100 miles an hour where kids are playing is a “don’t tread on me” freedom.
And while we are abolishing government, let’s stop enforcing property rights. I want to live in a Koch condo, or take over one of their dirty oil refineries. Forget them, get government out of protecting privilege. And my 5-year-old wants to carry a gun to kindergarten.
And let’s keep government from taking away our freedom to beat our wives or anybody smaller than us. And, hey, I want to be free to live on a planet that isn’t on fire. I’ll drive my truck to a Trump rally, where the would-be dictator will tell people who believe lies that they are free.
MAX KUMMEROW
Urbana