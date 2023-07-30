Liberty was not universal
Some Americans believe that the authors of the U.S. Constitution did not address the issue of slavery.
The original document shows us that they did. Article I, Section 2 explains that that the number of state representatives “shall be determined by adding to the whole Number of free persons, including those bound to service for a Term of Years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three fifths of all other Persons.”
Those “other Persons” were the enslaved people, who comprised approximately 20 percent of the population of the American colonies when the Constitution was written. This was changed in 1868, by the 14th Amendment.
Article IV, Section 2 of the original Constitution also required that “No person held to service or Labour in one state ... escaping into another shall be discharged from such Service of Labour, but shall be delivered up on Claim of the Party to whom such Service or Labour may be due.” This is often called the fugitive slave law, and refers directly to the obligation of each state to capture and return those enslaved people who managed to escape from their captivity. This was changed in 1865, by the 13th Amendment.
The 14th and 15th amendments recognized all people born or naturalized in the U.S. as citizens and granted them voting rights without regard to race or color. However, women did not get the right to vote until the 19th Amendment was passed in 1920.
Our slave-owning, male, White Founding Fathers did believe in liberty, but not for all.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign