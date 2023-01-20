Life deserves recognition
Many religions recognize January as Sanctity of Human Life month.
The March for Life in D.C. has taken place for 50 years to recognize over 63 million lives lost to abortion in the U.S. The 34th Pro-Life Prayer Vigil in central Illinois will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Champaign.
Numerous churches and faiths participate. All are welcome. This year’s featured speaker was conceived in rape and placed for adoption as a baby. She is clearly a fellow human being; she always was. She is the exception many pro-choice individuals claim as a supposed need for abortion.
Rape is a horrific crime; rapists should be fully prosecuted. Rape victims deserve our compassion and help; locally, help is provided at RACES. However, simply encouraging a rape victim to abort her child doesn’t remove her trauma and suffering.
No other crime penalizes an innocent child with death for a biological father’s crime. Fortunately, numerous individuals conceived in rape were allowed to live. They are sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, grandparents, cousins, co-workers, friends, etc. How can we measure their life’s impact?
Countless mothers and fathers who abort their own child suffer unresolved grief, shame and other issues. They also deserve our compassion and help. Anyone affected by abortion can find healing through programs like Deeper Still and Rachel’s Vineyard.
Abortion industry workers can find help through the organization And Then There Were None to find new employment not based on terminating innocent life.
RENEE MULLEN
Champaign