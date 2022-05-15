As I write this letter, I find myself more than ticked off.
For over two years while being in this pandemic, my family and I have managed to protect ourselves from the virus. Other than my 12-year-old granddaughter getting COVID-19 early this school year, we have been lucky not to have any incidents.
We continue to wear our masks when out in public. I am one of three or four people who continue to wear a mask at my job. I have been vaccinated and boosted, still use sanitizer when leaving or entering public places.
Despite all these precautions, COVID-19 has invaded my household.
Currently, myself, my wife and young son, my older daughter and four of my grandkids have the virus. The only place I let my guard down is in the comfort of my home.
My theory is (I don’t have proof) that my 11-year-old son or one of my young grandkids contracted it at school and brought it home.
Public schools have recently lifted mask mandates and cases have soared in some schools since. My son and a couple of my grandsons have had close contact with someone in their classroom.
It didn’t have to be like this. The mandate could have remained in effect through the end of the school year, see what our numbers look like over the summer, and then lift the mandate when school began again in August, only if it’s safe.
MICHAEL LOTTS
Urbana