Light a fire
under the Illini
Coach Brad Underwood has good players. But this is not a good team at the present time.
They come out for games with the attitude that they are good and all they have to do is show up to win. There is no intensity at all. The players are Division I players, but they are terrible free-throw shooters.
I lay the blame directly on Underwood. It his job to motivate the team. Right now, the Illini are only a top 30 or 35 team and seventh or eighth in the Big Ten.
Underwood needs to get their attention, or the Illini will be watching the NCAA tourney on TV.
STEVE ZORN
Hoopeston