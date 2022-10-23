Limentato great choice for judge
In May 2020, both Sam Limentato, a Republican, and Ben Dyer, a Democrat, were unanimously selected as circuit judges in Champaign County by the bipartisan Illinois Supreme Court. The appointments were based on their qualifications and merit.
That a person from each party was chosen revealed how each was the most qualified candidate after considering all of the applicants.
Limentato graduated from the University of Illinois law school and is a certified public accountant. That is helpful, as many cases have economic consequences. He is married to Cindy, a nurse at Westview Elementary School in Champaign.
They have five children, and he has been involved in the community as a coach, homeowner’s association president and participant in meetings of the anti-violence collective organized by Urbana High School.
Limentato received excellent ratings in Illinois State Bar Association judicial candidate polls. He scored above 95 percent in the categories of court management, legal ability, temperament, impartiality and integrity.
Since he presides over family court, we have talked with several litigants who have appeared before him, and they noted how he was always fair and objective.
We have known Limentato as a friend for over 28 years and as our lawyer. We plan to vote for him and urge others to do the same.
DAVID and KAY
LEMONS
Champaign