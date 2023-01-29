Limit access to the bullets
I still find it amazing and sad that the people called upon for their opinions on addressing the firearm violence in our community neglect the main factor in such devastation ... the bullets themselves.
Who cares about the capacity of the delivery device (magazine), the design of the facilitating means (specific gun), or the rights and/or privileges of the participants (owners, users, deviants)?
Situational safety demands simplicity and the challenge of change. Every approach taken in the past has been shown generally ineffective. Why not concentrate on the real cause rather than the consequences?
The simplest “cause and effect” solutions require a combination of components to affect firearm dangers. How things use to be, the legitimacy of guns, dimensions of the Second Amendment, the nature of evil, Hitler’s escapades, registration rationale, etc., are valid views.
However, I feel they only make for more rhetoric than effective reality.
Limitations on who, what, when, etc., directed at individualized explosives (ammunition) are certainly more relevant and achievable than continuing to focus on only a facet of the function. Let’s hope that in time a part of the “Big 10” miniseries (Jan. 22) on this critical problem will illuminate innovative paths toward progress rather than just personalized perceptions.
Albert Einstein once said, “We cannot solve our problems with the same level of thinking that created them.” Little wonder why the same feelings, frustrations and futures persist.
GREG CONNOR
Champaign