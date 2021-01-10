Limited testing best we can do
The positivity rate in COVID-19 testing isn’t meant to equal the actual infection rate. But it is the best indicator we have, short of testing everyone daily.
When COVID-19 infections are rising, the positivity rate rises. When infections are falling, the positivity rate falls.
I haven’t flown lately, but aren’t airplane passengers supposed to wear masks? This would, of course, be impossible when dining out.
Also, commercial aircraft ventilation is better than that in a typical restaurant.
MARK SANDROCK
Champaign