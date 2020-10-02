Linking issues
a rotten tactic
The Illinois Student Government recently passed a resolution that asked the university, among other things, to divest from “companies that contribute directly ... to severe human-rights violations ...”; and to divest “... from its own police force.”
The list of “pariah” businesses consists of five companies, four of which are guilty of association with Israel.
A common ploy in electoral politics is to bring up to vote resolutions that bind together unrelated topics. One cannot support one topic while rejecting the other. The student resolution is a perfect example of this strategy: It links together police violence in C-U from 2009 to our day; abuses in U.S. prisons; global warming; and weapons and security-equipment sales to “criminal” countries, with Israel in the lead.
The resolution had a clear goal: advancing the agenda of the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement. I am not surprised when Students for Justice in Palestine push for disinvestment in Israel.
But I am surprised by the intellectual dishonesty of tying together opposition to Israel, opposition to police violence, concern about global warming and concern about the state of U.S. prisons. This forces students to either support all four causes or reject all of them.
The repeated attempts to associate Zionism with any cause reviled by progressive students are tiresome. Peace in the Middle East can only come from a dialogue between Jews and Palestinians, not from rejection and demonization and not from a denial of the rights of both the Jewish people and the Palestinian people for self-determination.
MARC SNIR
Urbana