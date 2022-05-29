Recently, the Champaign Lions Club solicited funds at the Duncan Street County Market, Harvest Market and Sam’s Club. We raised nearly $3,000. That money goes for charity activities. Nearly all of our funds will be used to purchase glasses for those who cannot afford them.
The many activities of the Lions would not be possible without the generous support of the public who participate and the merchants who allow us to use their facilities.
We most likely will buy around 60 pairs of glasses this year. Additionally, we will screen young children for “lazy eye” and refer them for further assistance.
We will recycle thousands of glasses to areas where they are needed. We will provide tests for diabetics who may have vision issues.
The Lions appreciate the efforts of all those who assist in these efforts.
SAM McGREW
Champaign