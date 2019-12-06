U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin recently presented a bill in Congress to allow Amtrak to sue railroads for lack of on-time performance of their passenger trains.
The specific problem is Canadian National and, of course, in Durbin’s mind, Illinois.
There is no doubt that on-time performance, especially the Chicago-to-Carbondale corridor, is a problem.
But as U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has noted, let’s get the problem fixed with discussion and funding.
Our recent tax increases as well as those that will take effect after Jan. 1 are going to fund the governor’s infrastructure bill, which includes funds for the passenger train corridors in the state.
The problem is lack of track space in the way of double track and additional sidings, which the additional funds will help.
In Champaign, the former Illinois Central Railroad removed the double track at the depot and north of town with passing sidings now at Tolono and Rantoul. Thus, only one train can stop at the depot at a time. Everything else waits.
What does the ability to sue the railroad help?
First, the railroads are governed by the Federal Railroad Administration, and second, only the attorneys who sue will benefit and the problem will not be solved.
Park the freight trains, and the costs of goods go up, which the public will pay along with the costs of litigation. Further, the trains will still be delayed.
RICHARD M. SCHROEDER
Champaign