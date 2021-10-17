Little guys will pay for spending
I heard on the “CBS Evening News” recently that the Powerball lotto winner can take the cash option and get $377 million in a lump sum.
The news anchor opined that this could buy four new super jet fighters or an ocean liner or two. I got to thinking about the spending bills pending before Congress and money.
If the winner of the lotto turned over all $377 million to Congress, it would cover about 0.007 percent of the price tag of this legislation. These spending bills are so large that they will cost every man, woman and child legally in this country over $16,000.
That would need to be added to the existing national debt of over $25 trillion ($80,000 per person).
Of course, we don’t have to worry, because our president has assured us that it will cost us zero. That is reassuring, especially since these bills have been scored at an even higher number of over $6.6 trillion.
No sweat; we will soak the rich and “big” corporations for the rest. The slight problem with that is that the “rich” and the corporations are way bigger and more powerful than the government and will either avoid (not evade) the tax or send the cost on down the stream to the rest of us in terms of higher costs (inflation).
The burden once again rests with the little guy or gal. This doesn’t add up.
MARK PETTY
Arcola