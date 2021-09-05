Little help for overheated fans
Congratulations to Coach Bret Bielema and the Illini football team for their great win against Nebraska.
The future looks bright! I would’ve enjoyed my game-day experience a little more if the athletic department had done anything to help fans cope with the stifling heat, humidity and blazing sun.
Concession stands ran out of cold bottled water (way too soon), and there were no cooling stations, fans or anything under the west grandstand that would help those who were overheated.
I witnessed a woman pass out on her feet (from the heat, I assume) in the tunnel entryway — before the game! I tried to find an EMT, or anyone with a radio to call for help, without success.
On a day with the heat index over 100, I would’ve thought they would be readily available and visible. I also brought a “cooling towel” to wet and hang around my neck. It works great with cold water, but all the sinks in the restrooms have only hot water.
Is this to prevent fans from refilling the water bottles they bought for $4 at the concession stands in the restroom? Valuing profit over the comfort and safety of the fans is no way to build attendance.
I would suggest a review of procedures and philosophy, forthwith.
STEVE HOUGHTON
Danville