Little League needs more balance
The CU Kiwanis organization has long sponsored the CU Little League, and we should all appreciate its contributions.
But as the longtime sponsor of CU Little League, I request that it fix an inequity.
To increase participation numbers in Little League nationwide, Little League International instituted a new rule allowing a kid to play either in the league where their home address is or the pmr where their school address is.
It seems like a good idea. But in Champaign, this is a detriment to the two leagues’ equality (Champaign East and Champaign West).
Mattis Avenue divides East and West. From a population standpoint, this is pretty even. But there are three times as many schools east of Mattis as west.
Kids realize they can choose which league to play in if their school address is in a different league than their home address. Consequently, more kids are playing in the East since there are more schools in that area.
This year, the East league had twice as many teams in the major division (AKA Suited level) as the West.
All four teams in this year’s tournament final four were from the East. With so many kids choosing to play in East based on their school address, the other leagues (Champaign West, First String and Urbana) cannot compete with them.
Three valid solutions include eliminating the option locally for kids to play in the league based on school address, redrawing the boundaries so there are an equal number of schools in each Champaign league or merging the two Champaign leagues into one.
SCOTT CINNAMON
Champaign