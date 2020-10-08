‘Little people’ will soon be targeted
I hope the proposed progressive-income-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution is rejected by voters.
The ads always say millionaires and billionaires will pay more, but if I recall, it also hits $250,000-aires.
We little people might pay less, but for how long? We little people now pay $151 for license plates and have seen our gas tax doubled with no vote needed to raise it again. Just how long before they come for us “little people”?
They are pushing hard for the tax, which means they expect a large enough increase with more in the future, no voter permission required. As the saying goes, “Sure, you can trust the government; ask any Native American.”
Vote no on the proposed constitutional amendment.
Tell the governor and legislators to live within a budget like everyone else.
JEFF WATERMAN
Champaign