Loan issue cuts both ways
Republicans are up in arms about President Joe Biden providing loan forgiveness to student borrowers.
Perhaps The News-Gazette can tell us why it is good for rich Republicans to receive “forgivable loans,” as the families of both Rodney Davis and Mary Miller did to the tune of $1 million, but very bad for working people to get $10,000 in loan forgiveness?
I would also like to to see the dates of The News-Gazette editorials condemning Davis and Miller for taking those loans and not repaying them.
PETER HEINRICHER
Urbana