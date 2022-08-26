Loan issue cuts both ways

Republicans are up in arms about President Joe Biden providing loan forgiveness to student borrowers.

Perhaps The News-Gazette can tell us why it is good for rich Republicans to receive “forgivable loans,” as the families of both Rodney Davis and Mary Miller did to the tune of $1 million, but very bad for working people to get $10,000 in loan forgiveness?

I would also like to to see the dates of The News-Gazette editorials condemning Davis and Miller for taking those loans and not repaying them.

PETER HEINRICHER

Urbana

Trending Videos