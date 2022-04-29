In full support of a gradual U.S. conversion to electric vehicles, the Biden administration has kicked off a $5 billion program for charging networks nationwide.
Starting in July, qualified car buyers in Illinois can receive a $4,000 rebate for a new or used electric vehicle. That could be coupled with a $7,500 federal rebate for eligible cars.
The state anticipates that by 2030, there will be 1 million electric vehicles on Illinois roads, up from 26,000 today. Almost every auto manufacturer has gone into design and production overdrive to meet the demand.
An electric vehicle, like a traditional gas-powered vehicle, is a long-term investment, and consumers deserve the reliability that comes with buying their vehicle from an established business in their community.
A direct online sale through a manufacturer may seem initially appealing. But when push comes to shove and motorists find themselves in need of an emergency repair, that manufacturer-owned center may be hundreds of miles away.
Franchised Illinois auto dealers across the state have updated showrooms to feature new electric models and trained technicians to make service seamless.
Local auto dealerships like mine are also vital parts of their communities. Illinois has more than 700 dealerships that directly employ almost 42,000 people. We pay $2.2 billion in state taxes and our presence in the community also supports jobs and other local businesses.
DAVID PARKHILL
Champaign