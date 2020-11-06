Local honor
well deserved
Congratulations to Peter Goodspeed of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District for being honored in the “Forty under 40” Class of 2020.
As director of natural resources, Peter is responsible for leading and helping staff manage natural areas at the forest preserves. He cares greatly for the environment and it shows through his work. Since he started here, he has made a difference by establishing new restoration projects, promoting biodiversity, creating new trails, and bringing new mapping and data-collection processes to the preserves.
Due to Goodspeed’s enthusiastic attitude and extensive knowledge, he was promoted to director at the young age of 29. He always brings a positive approach to the department and creates a harmonious work environment.
Natural-resources technician Matt Finzel says “Having Peter for a boss has been a fabulous experience. He shows passion for his work by constantly having a positive and motivational attitude.” He truly makes an effort every day to make this a better place for the community.
We at the Champaign County Forest Preserve District are fortunate to have Peter Goodspeed as a valuable member and leader. So once again, congratulations.
EMILY WILLIAMS
Champaign