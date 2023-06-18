Local nursing home a must
I am writing to express my full support of the Advocates for Nursing Home Care and appreciate The News-Gazette’s coverage of their efforts to bring attention to the desperate need for more long-term-care beds in Champaign County.
I would also add that the situation related to short-term skilled care is not much better than that for long-term care and also needs attention.
I recently faced a situation like many others have involving selecting a nursing facility for a close relative and finding no viable choices locally either due to the patient not being strong enough to handle the expected level of daily rehab activity or because Medicare ratings were very low.
No one wants to place their loved one in a place that may be unsafe. Yes, people can visit the facilities to see for themselves — but it this must be done quickly, as there is pressure to discharge patients as rapidly as possible.
In my case, like those of others, I had to look out of town to locate an acceptable placement. This created hardship for the patient and her family.
Luckily, she was able to regain enough strength to return home. Our aging population and their families have enough challenges without having to leave their community to recover. We have to do better Champaign County — our loved ones are counting on it.
KATHRYN WEHRMANN
Champaign