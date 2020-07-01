Local woman helped lead way
The departure from this life of Sandy Batzli, announced in the June 19 News-Gazette, brought both sadness and thoughts of appreciation. Sandy was a founding member of HIPS, Housewives Involved in Pollution Solutions.
The group, under the leadership of Barbara Anderson, was alive and kicking even before the observance of the first national Earth Week in April 1970.
The group was initially composed largely of well-educated wives whose husbands were connected with the University of Illinois. They came to my attention in the Fourth of July parade of that year as they marched down Green Street with their signs and placards.
Almost single-handedly and later in collaboration with Students for Environmental Concerns, and its guiding spirit, Steve Apotheker, these groups reinstated local public interest in salvaging the multiple waste materials in our community.
From the early container glass and steel-food-can recycling drives, Christmas Tree Chip program, the development of bikeways, city curbside collections of recyclables, through the establishment of the Community Recycling center, they left their mark on Champaign-Urbana.
In the 1970s, the HIPS women were mostly young, with memories dating from the time of World War II. After a nine-year run and changing roles for women, long overdue, some ran for public office. They became among the first female members of the Champaign County Board, and two became local mayors. Others joined the work force, forcing profound social changes.
Thank you, Sandra, Barbara, Nan, Pru, Heather, Betsy, Diane, Pat, Virginia Sandy, Jacquie, Allison, Amy, Margi, Peggy, Joan, Beedy, Laurel, Jeanne-Marie, Cathy, Lillian and all the others.
DANNEL McCOLLUM
Champaign