Lockdown critic just plain wrong
I read a letter of
June 19 stating the lockdown was stupid. Mr. Bauers states proof by saying the experts grossly overstated the death count in America and that the shutdown is ruining and did ruin many lives by the economic crash.
Please tell us how
many lives would have been lost if we hadn’t shut down? And it’s not over.
Can you say for sure? Nobody can. For simple examples, we can just look at the 22 states that have caved in to pressure from a small majority in and a statement — liberate your state — for how it could have been much worse.
They shut down, but opening too soon proved it would have been out of control if we hadn’t shut down. Cases are up
30 percent in some states that reopened too soon.
As to ruining lives: How many lives and families have been ruined forever by losing a loved one? Especially a breadwinner?
I hate to say that if the economy is more important than human lives, we’re in serious trouble. And what value do we put on human lives?? Sad!
It’s just common sense that no lockdown would have been catastrophic in terms of human lives. Do you suppose, sir, that the people who lost loved ones would rather start over instead of losing a loved one? I do!
It’s not fake. It’s unfortunately real life. Facts, people.
STEPHEN WITT
Mahomet