Lockdown is just plain stupid
The real question is — why did we take this in the first place; why do we take it now?
The great pandemic of 2020 that was predicted to take 2.2 million American lives based on models conceived by the spectacularly wrong British immunologist Niall Ferguson, and parroted here by the equally inept Dr. Anthony Fauci, will come nowhere near that number when all is said and done. But will all ever be said and done? Not if the most evil in the scenario have their way.
Start with Bill Gates, the multibillionaire who amassed his great wealth through cut-throat business practices and exploiting the talents of others. Somehow he has emerged as both a philanthropist and world heath expert. Gates’ money drives the World Health Organization and other powers in world health. His sticky fingers are particularly evident in the vaccine industry, where he has huge investments.
He tells us we can’t get back to normal until everyone on the planet is vaccinated with a concoction that is being developed at “warp speed.” But can the government force us to take it? Oh yes, says noted flunky to power Alan Dershowitz. They can strap you down and poke that needle right in!
The whole thing is driven by fear. Is there a virus? Yes — but was it worth crashing the economy and driving millions into poverty? Absolutely not. Yet we wear the masks and do our best imitation of sheep. Just as Vietnam-era protesters burned draft cards, so too should we burn the masks, the symbols of our servitude.
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign