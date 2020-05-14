A line from your May 2-3 editorial crystalized something important for me about the current coronavirus situation. It reported a poll showing that 93 percent of respondents are in favor of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order. The editors’ interpretation was that “when people are scared enough, they’ll support almost anything that’s pitched as a public health measure.”
I haven’t conducted my own poll, so maybe my interpretation is based on my own bias and anecdotal evidence from socially-distanced conversations with other people.
Most of us aren’t scared of dying from COVID-19 any more than from any other cause of death. But we stay at home at great personal cost, wear masks at the grocery store and maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more for one simple reason: We understand that we are all responsible to each other for fundamental things. We live in a community with certain values, like respecting each others’ lives. We self-isolate and wear a mask not out of fear for ourselves, but to protect other people.
We aren’t the cause of the coronavirus problem, but we are all part of the solution.
To paraphrase a quote from Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., “the right to sneeze in public ends where the other man’s nose begins.”
JACK BRIGHTON
Champaign