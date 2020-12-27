Order wrecking, not saving, lives
How can our elected officials threaten and close our small business community and then have the audacity to tell us they are “saving lives” when the exact opposite is the case?
Citizens’ livelihoods and personal well-being are threatened far more by these draconian acts than any COVID-19 threat. Our chance of being involved in an auto accident while driving to Apple Dumplin’ is far greater than contracting and dying from COVID-19 while enjoying a great meal.
Yes, COVID-19 is serious, and those at risk should protect themselves.
The public has learned a lot about COVID-19 over the past 10 months; apparently, our elected officials have not. Simply look at The News-Gazette each day to see the articles on small businesses that are closing, never to reopen.
Who is saving their lives?
Those that don’t feel comfortable should stay at home. No one is forcing anyone to do something they are uncomfortable doing. How has logic and reason disappeared?
TOM CHEATUM
Philo