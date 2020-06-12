Lockdowns take a heavy toll
Phillip Krein recently recycled Chi-Com talking points by blaming President Donald Trump instead of the corrupt Chinese government’s (not to be confused with Chinese citizens) systemic deceit and recklessness that unleashed this COVID-19 plague on the world and America.
However, the one positive during this pandemic is American patriots can now see who the real sociopathic tyrannical hypocrites are, including Pritzker, Cuomo, Whitmore, Murphy, Newsome, et al, who pose clear existential threats to Americans’ lives and liberties.
The unscientific mouth-breathing edicts, arrayed against Americans trying to make a living and feed their families, are patently unconstitutional, despite the cowardly proclamations of leftist judicial thugs and Democratic media hacks who aid-and-abet them.
Even Dr. Anthony
Fauci warned in a
May 23 CNBC interview that these extended totalitarian lockdowns are “becoming dangerous to Americans’ overall physical, mental and economic health.”
These despots — and their Constitution-shredding propagandists among us — will be culpable for the rising suicide rates and clinical depression due to their relentless fearmongering; tens of millions of unemployed middle-class workers and families who continue sliding into poverty (poverty being the biggest killer in the world, by the way); rising levels of drug abuse, alcoholism, domestic violence and child abuse; and the long-term fallout from suspensions of hundreds of thousands of previously scheduled surgeries and medical tests for cancer, heart disease, and other lethal respiratory ailments.
Voluntary social-distancing? Yes. Quarantining the sick and most vulnerable among us? Of course. Reckless sociopathic nanny-state mandates based on bad “science”? Never again.
HENRY SEITER Jr.
Urbana