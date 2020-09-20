Londrigan best choice for House
The mail brought a smear ad against Betsy Dirksen Londrigan. The Illinois Republican Party either has poor vision or hopes that you do. Their ad does not discuss issues of the congressional race or even mention her opponent, Rodney Davis. So let us do so.
Betsy’s campaign is supported by many donors, but Davis is in the pocket of the Kochs and other hyper-rich right-wing extremists. His money source pretty well explains Davis’ voting record, which enables Trump’s miscreant behavior 91 percent of the time.
Some of Davis’ positions on our behalf during the time of the pandemic include opposing housing assistance, opposing pricing limits on prescriptions, opposing expansion of the Affordable Care Act, and opposing the pandemic aid package passed by the House.
For the environment, he supported withdrawal from the Paris climate-change agreement, supported offshore oil drilling in sensitive areas, supported uranium mining near the Grand Canyon, and opposed extending EPA regulation of dangerous chemicals.
He has been a Trump enabler who opposed overturning the declaration of an “emergency” for border-wall funding and opposed requiring campaigns to report offers of assistance from foreign governments.
On basic decency, Davis has refused to condemn Trump’s racist comments about four congresswomen, opposed humanitarian aid to refugees held at the U.S.-Mexican border, and supported warrantless spying as well as internet providers’ sharing data on customers’ activities.
The flyer did not discuss Davis’ record, because it is lamentable.
HAROLD DIAMOND
Urbana