Recently, an armed habitual criminal was sentenced to 20 years for shooting at Champaign County sheriff’s deputies during a high-speed pursuit.
During the sentencing phase, the prosecutor in charge of the case for the people stated that “there is nothing left to do with him other than send him away.”
With the level of repeat criminal offenders running loose in our community, it would seem that this logic ought to be applied more often. That said, how many years of the 20-year sentence will this habitual armed criminal actually serve?
It seems often that two-for-one allowances and other time-reducers do not keep the violent offender off the streets for the intended length of time, thus leading to more habitual criminals on the streets and another round of victims and police and courts dealing with the same person doing the same things.
The police do their job, and the courts do their best, but somehow, the habitual criminal merry-go-round keeps returning the offender to our streets.
JOHN GRAHAM
Champaign