Long tenure is destructive
I write to thank all the politicians who over the past 50 years have been elected to state and federal offices and remained there to ruin the political system. They have put us in the mess we have today.
They cannot straighten out the mess because they have corrupted themselves by being in office far too long.
I cannot help but thank the Democratic Party that has continued to put these politicians in office. If anyone needs to be put in jail, it should be the people who have been corrupted in the political system.
THOMAS SPRINGER
Champaign